‘The Kitchen Man’ gives away over 500 turkeys for Thanksgiving

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — With less than a week until Thanksgiving, hundreds of families now have one more reason to be thankful this year.

Volunteers at ‘The Kitchen Man’ spent Saturday morning bagging over 300 turkey dinners for deserving families. The families who received a turkey and all the fixings were nominated over the past few weeks.

- Advertisement -

Volunteers helped load their cars with dozens of turkeys each and delivered them throughout the day to people around the Cape Fear.

Chris Dabideen, owner of ‘The Kitchen Man’, said that restrictions due to the pandemic make these efforts especially necessary this year.

“I know a lot of people can’t have big celebrations and families and all that stuff,” Dabideen said. “So a lot of people are going to be stuck home making their Thanksgiving dinner. This is just kind of our way to give back to our community.”

This is the second year Dabideen and his company have given away turkeys to families in need. They plan to do it again next year, with even more turkeys.