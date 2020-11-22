UNCW helps collect clothes for people in Honduras impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parts of Central America have been devastated over the past few weeks by back-to-back category four hurricane landfalls.

One of the countries hit the hardest is Honduras, which received several feet of rainfall in some spots. Widespread flooding destroyed numerous homes, leaving thousands of people without anything — including clothes.

- Advertisement -

That’s why volunteers came together this weekend at UNCW to collect clothing for the people of Honduras. The items donated will be sent to Honduras over the next two weeks.

While the country may be far away, UNCW director of Centro Hispano Edelmira Segovia says the impact of the flooding echo closer to home.

“The families that are being affected by the hurricanes, they have their families right here in the Wilmington area and surrounding area of Pender County,” Segovia said. “So we know we’re making a direct impact and we’re going to be helping families that are directly tied to our region here in Wilmington.”

The clothes are being sent to La Lima, located in the northwest part of Honduras.