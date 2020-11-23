Autopsy reveals woman fatally shot at Shallotte hotel, lottery winner charged with murder

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — An autopsy has been released of the woman who was reportedly killed at a Shallotte hotel over the summer by a $10 million lottery winner.

According to a report by the NC Medical Examiner’s office, Surf Stay Hotel maids found Keonna Graham fatally shot by a .45 caliber hand gun.

The report states she was sleeping when she was shot by her boyfriend. It also adds that Graham was found in the bed holding a penny in her left hand.

The Shallotte Police Department says the incident happened on July 20. The next day, 52-year-old Michael Todd Hill was charged with Graham’s murder.

Police say Graham and Hill were in an on-and-off relationship.

The autopsy says Graham was a correctional officer at Pender Correctional Institution. Her mother filed a missing person’s report after she failed to show up for work on July 19. A detective reported past domestic issues between Hill and Graham.

As of Monday, Hill remains in the Brunswick County jail.

Hill won a $10 million lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket back in 2017.