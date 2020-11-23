Christmas Tree sales picking up across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Thanksgiving is on Thursday and people across the Cape Fear are getting into the holiday spirit. In some cases, that means it’s time to put up that Christmas tree.

There are a lot of options for where you can get a fresh cut tree in Wilmington. Barr Evergreens already has it’s trees laid out at the corner of Independence and Shipyard Boulevard. They come in all shapes and sizes, anything from two feet up to 16 feet tall.

- Advertisement -

Below, is a list of some locations across the Cape Fear that are offering fresh cut Christmas trees for sale this season.

Barr Evergreens

St. Mark Catholic Church

Cape Fear Optimist Club

Port City Produce

Farmers Supply

Lowe’s