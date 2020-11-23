Holiday cooking with Chef Dean Neff

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Since Thanksgiving is this week, we thought we’d invite acclaimed local chef Dean Neff from Wilmington’s Seabird restaurant to give us fresh ideas and recipes we can use at home this holiday season. Neff is known for his innovative seafood dishes, and he’s also a kitchen magician when it comes to spices and presentation.

Recently, he met Good Morning Carolina anchor Donna Gregory at the Seasoned Gourmet kitchen in Wilmington, to showcase some new recipes and techniques for wowing your family during one of the most talked-about meals of the year in any house. Here’s his recipe for a main dish with a distinctly southern flavor!

Sweet Tea-Brined Spatchcocked Turkey:

Sweet Tea Brine

1 & ½ gallons water

2 cups kosher salt

1 cup sugar

2 lemons sliced

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon chili flakes

2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

1 bunch fresh thyme

1 bunch fresh rosemary

1 bunch fresh sage

10 individual iced tea bags

2 gallons ice

Brine the Spatchcocked turkey in a refrigerator or large cooler for 24 hours. Be careful to keep your bird at 40 F for the entire brining time. Remove and pat dry.

Cooking the Bird

Cook the turkey in a 350-375 F oven until the deepest portion of the leg joints read 165F. Remove from the oven and rest for 20-30 minutes before slicing. Use the pan drippings to make gravy. Reserve the bones for making stock.