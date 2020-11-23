ILM expects busiest week of the year despite travel warnings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many people are going ahead with plans to travel this week despite warnings from health officials not to with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Wilmington International Airport has seen a drop in travelers since March, officials they still expect this week to the busiest of the year.

“We’re predicting about 50% of our normal Thanksgiving loads,” Airport Director Julie Wilsey said.

She says they’ll have the same safety precaution in place they’ve had over the last nine months, but adds the individual airlines have their own policies. ​

She advises you to check your airline’s police ahead of your flight.

Wilsey says Wednesday and Sunday will be their busiest travel days of the year.

This year, she anticipates only about half the number of travelers they usually do around Thanksgiving.

ILM usually has 22 flights each way, every day Thanksgiving week. However, this week they will have anywhere from 13-19 flights every day, but there also won’t be as many seats available because smaller planes are being used.

“American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United, they each have a different policy on selling seats and middle rows and capacity on an aircraft,” Wilsey said. “So I would highly encourage anyone who’s concerned to call the 1-800 number, make sure they understand how the airline is selling their tickets and make sure they’re comfortable with that policy.”

At the airport, Wilsey says they will still be following the same safety guidelines they’ve had over the last nine months.

“We’re all wearing masks, both in the building and also on the flights,” she said. “All the employees are wearing masks for contact. We have additional hand sanitizer stations in our building.”

You are allowed to bring a larger bottle of hand sanitizer through TSA than your typical 3.1 ounces of liquids.

Wilsey also has a reminder for people who haven’t traveled since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Check your I.D. to make sure it’s still valid,” Wilsey said. “We want to make sure your I.D. or driver’s license is still valid, and it may have slipped if you haven’t traveled a lot.”

She says you still have until the fall of 2021 to get your real North Carolina I.D.

She says all of their lots also have plenty of space open and are only accepting credit and debit cars to cut down on contact.

If you’re traveling with presents, Wilsey says they can’t be wrapped inside your checked bags or carry-on bags.