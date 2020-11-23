North Carolina man convicted in 2017 heroin death

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been convicted of providing heroin in 2017 to a man who died of an overdose.

The Raleigh-based federal prosecutor’s office said in a news release Monday that 37-year-old Randon Austin Jenkins of Jacksonville was convicted by a federal jury last week of distribution of heroin resulting in death along with other drug and firearms charges.

- Advertisement -

The news release said when the deceased victim was discovered they found bags of heroin with a unique stamp in his room.

Court documents say that Jenkins provided the victim with the drugs in May of 2017