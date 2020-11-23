North Carolina shooting suspect caught after days on the run

KINSTON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting a deputy and another man has been shot and captured by law enforcement after more than two days on the run.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says 30-year-old Robert Lee Strother was shot multiple times in a gunfight with officers late Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Strother is accused of shooting a deputy Thursday evening during a domestic call.

He is also accused of shooting a man and stealing his pickup truck. That man has been hospitalized in critical condition. Strother’s condition has not been released.

Strother faces several charges.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.