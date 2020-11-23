Shallotte man gets 14 years on multiple drug charges

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison on multiple drug charges for which he pleaded guilty in May.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 47-year-old Malcolm Lamont Jackson of Shallotte was sentenced on Monday.

Court records indicate that authorities found marijuana and cocaine on Jackson in two traffic stops in 2018.

In 2019, authorities apprehended Jackson after he drove off from a gas station and threw crack cocaine, cocaine and marijuana from his car during a chase.