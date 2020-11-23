The Carousel Center gets $50,000 grant to help abused children in Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Carousel Center (TCC) announced on Wednesday it received a $50,000 grant to assess reports of abuse and subsequent treatment to help child survivors of abuse heal from the trauma.

The grant was given to them by Truist Foundation.

“The Carousel Center responds to reports of child physical and sexual abuse in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties,” Tammy Simmons, chairman of the board of directors, said.

The Carousel Center is southeastern North Carolina’s only nationally-accredited child advocacy center.

TCC says this grant ensures the center’s capacity to serve children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse and provides a child-friendly space for forensic medical exams, trauma therapy, family advocacy and professional and community training. Medical professionals, therapists and family advocates staff the center.

“Our children are our most precious and important resource, and this grant from Truist Foundation ensures that The Carousel Center can provide critical services to more families in need,” The Carousel Center’s Executive Director Amy Feath said.

“We’re proud to support The Carousel Center in its work to help child survivors of abuse to heal from trauma,” Phil Marion, Eastern North Carolina regional president for Truist, speaking on behalf of the Truist Foundation, said. “At Truist, we’re deeply invested in making sure that our children have every opportunity to grow up in safe, healthy environments that will allow them to thrive and succeed.”