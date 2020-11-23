Wilmington man accused of killing father appears in court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man faced a judge for the first time Monday afternoon in the killing of his father.

44-year-old Flynn Thomas Gruidl is charged with first degree murder.

- Advertisement -

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says investigators responded to the 1800-block of Caribe Court around 9 p.m. Friday after a family friend called 911.

NHSO says that’s when they found Thomas Gruidl dead. He reportedly died from blunt force trauma.

On Monday, a judge order Flynn to continue being held in the New Hanover County jail under no bond.