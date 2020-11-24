128 people sick from sushi sold at NC Harris Teeter locations

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) — Health officials say 85 households and 128 people have been or are still currently sick from AFC sushi purchased from Concord Harris Teeter stores.
According to Cabarrus Health Alliance, as of 10:49 a.m., their Environmental Health Department confirmed 85 households and 128 individuals who have been or are still currently sick.
On Tuesday afternoon, officials say CHA’s Communicable Disease Department will begin working with LabCorp to collect samples from some individuals who are ill.
Cabarrus Health Alliance officials first confirmed people were getting sick and experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, and abdominal cramps.
Those experiencing the symptoms ate AFC sushi from the Harris Teeters on George W. Liles Pkwy NW and Concord Parkway North, health officials say. The customers consumed the sushi from the third-party AFC sushi kiosk between November 13 and 14.