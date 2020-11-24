Colorado brewery offers beer delivery via reindeer to lucky customers

(CNN) — The winter holidays mean you can expect Budweiser’s Clydesdales to be featured prominently. What about Dasher, Dancer, Comet, Blitzen, and the rest?

They’re taking the craft approach.

Breckenridge Brewery is teaming up with Moon Deer Ranch and giving 10 winners the chance to have a mini-keg of its Christmas ale delivered to their doorsteps by an actual reindeer.

The lucky winners will get to feed and pet Sant’s special helper and take as many Instagram-worth selfies as they can muster.

All you have to do is register on the brewery’s website, but they will only deliver to addresses in Denver or Cascade, Colorado.