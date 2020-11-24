Columbus, Brunswick deputies search for missing 14-year-old boy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

CCSO says Javion Grissett ran away from his home on Old Union Road in Delco on November 9.

Deputies say they then dispatched a human tracking dog to the area, but the K-9 lost Javion’s scent. Investigators believe Javion was picked up by an awaiting vehicle.

Investigators have reason to believe that he may be in Brunswick County, possibly in the Holden Beach area. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with locating Javion.

If you have seen Javion or have information about his whereabouts, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 640-6629.