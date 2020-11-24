Home Depot agrees to $17.5m settlement in 2014 data breach

BOSTON, MA (AP) — Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of most U.S. states over a 2014 data breach in which the payment card information of some 40 million customers was exposed.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office detailed the settlement in a statement Tuesday.

The settlement includes North Carolina. The state will receive $623,440.65.

In the breach, cybercriminals hacked into Home Depot’s self-checkout point-of-sale systems.

They installed malware that harvested the customer data from April through September 2014.