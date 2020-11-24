Mystery metal monolith discovered in Utah desert

(CNN) — Utah public safety officers were stunned last week when they stumbled upon what looked like something out of a sci-fi space film, a chrome monolith standing upright deep in the remote desert.

The officers were in a helicopter counting bighorn sheep when they spotted the strange sight.

- Advertisement -

Pilot Bret Hutchings guessed that maybe the object was placed by an artist who was a fan of the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Hutchings estimated its height at between 10-12 feet.

Authorities are now investigating and aren’t revealing the location yet.