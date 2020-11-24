Pete Wildeboer to take seat on New Hanover County Board of Education

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has voted in favor of Pete Wildeboer to fill a vacant seat on the board.

Wildeboer, who ran for a seat on the New Hanover County school board in the general election, will replace Bill Rivenbark. Rivenbark resigned after winning a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

The New Hanover County Republican Party nominated Wildeboer and the school board unanimously approved the recommendation during a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Wildeboer will be sworn in with the rest of the new school board members on December 8. His term will end on November of 2022.