Police investigating after woman shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot by a man in Wilmington Monday evening.

The New Hanover Regional Medical Center police notified the Wilmington Police Department that a 43-year-old woman had come into the hospital around 8 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The woman told police that she had been shot by a man in the 1400 block of Dawson Street who then took off.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.