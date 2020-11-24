Positive COVID-19 cases prompt Lake Forest Academy to move to remote-only learning

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lake Forest Academy will move to remote-only instruction for the next two weeks after three staff members test positive for COVID-19.

According to New Hanover County Schools, 13 staff and 13 students are being quarantined due to close contact.

Lake Forest Academy will reopen for face to face learning on Monday, December 14.

If you are concerned that you may have come into contact with the virus, you should seek the advice of your healthcare provider or the New Hanover County Health Department.

The NHC Health Department website and call center at (910) 798-6800 are available for any questions or concerns you may have.