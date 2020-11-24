Student in custody after shooting, injuring 12-year-old at NC middle school

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) — Henderson County Public Schools and Hendersonville Police Department officials said an area middle school was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown Tuesday morning after a student discharged a firearm on campus, injuring another student.

According to a joint news release, officers responded to the Hendersonville Middle School at around 7:45 a.m. in regard to an incident involving a firearm on campus.

The student that fired the weapon that wounded another student was “immediately detained by a school administrator.” The firearm used was also secured by officers on-scene.

The 12-year-old student that was injured was reportedly shot in the leg, and was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

“Henderson County Public School administrators immediately initiated a Code Red lockdown to secure the school campus, which was quickly downgraded to a Code Yellow once the student suspect was detained and the scene was secured.

