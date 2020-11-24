Sunset Beach man credits dog, Siri for rescue after scary accident at work

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Sunset Beach man is happy to be recovering after a scary accident at work when shelving collapsed and pinned him to the ground.

He’s thanking technology for saving the day and possibly even his life.

“I don’t know how long I was out,” Klinton McGee said. “I don’t remember anything, except my dog Abby woke me up by licking my face.”

McGee is the manager of Williams Carpet in Sunset Beach.

Last week, he says he was loading up materials when three wooden pallets pinned him to the ground and knocked him unconscious.

“I was loading up my guys and putting some stuff away in the shelves, and it just fell on top of me,” he said. “I got buried under three pallets and knocked unconscious.”

McGee says his dog woke him up, but he couldn’t reach his phone and was alone in the warehouse. Thanks to Siri on his iPhone he yelled to Siri to call 911.

“I was trapped. I couldn’t move,” he said. “I couldn’t find my phone, but I always keep my earbud in me, and I called for Siri. I called for help.”

The Sunset Beach Fire Department says they were able to get there in minutes.

“There are always pros and cons with technology, but with him being able to use his iPhone and Siri to get 911 help coming, obviously he didn’t have to lay there for as long as he could have,” Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier said.

If you have a smartphone, Chief Hasenmeier says it helps to turn on features like Siri in case you’re in a dangerous situation alone.

McGee agrees, saying things could’ve ended much worse without the help of his dog and Siri.

“Definitely something people need, to make sure they’re Siri is enabled, because it definitely could’ve saved my life,” McGee said. “I could’ve been in there a lot, lot longer, because I was buried buried.”

He says it’s something that’s easy to forget about, but encourages other people to turn this feature on, because it was an unexpected hero.

“It’s a must. In today’s day and age, it’s a must,” he said.

McGee says he has some bumps and bruises, and is still sore, but he’s thankful his injuries aren’t worse.