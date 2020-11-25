Charities team up to feed the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Around this time of year, many are used to having more food than they can handle. But what happens if you’re battling an empty pantry…and stomach?

That’s when the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) come to the rescue.

- Advertisement -

Dozens of people lined up for hours as the two non-profits handed out 15 thousand pounds of food at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday.

More than 300 families attended, a number WRAAP’s Executive Director Daryl Dockery says has been exacerbated by Coronavirus.

“Because of the economic classes and poverty related issues, I think the pandemic has just, actually revealed the need in terms of food shortages in our families.”

And with so many affected, he hopes this giveaway will make a dent in the Cape Fear’s food insecurity problem.

“A lot of people don’t have jobs,” Dockery says. “A lot of people have food shortages in their immediate family. And so this is an opportunity to address some of those issues.”

Locals started lining up for the giveaway early this morning, some in cars parked curbside, others lined up socially distanced from one another.

Virginia Mosley arrived at about 10, and says she’s not surprised by the turnout.

“You know, cause we have so many homeless people in this county. And it’s pretty much sky high. And a lot of them don’t know where their next meal is going to come from.”

Mosley says she’s waiting in line to help elderly neighbors and the nearby homeless. She plans to cook them a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” says Mosley. “It’s the godly thing to do. You know, Jesus took two fish and five loaves of bread to feed, so why can’t we take a little bit of what we have and you know, share it with somebody else.”

This year has had its ups and downs, but because of the kindness of these volunteers and nonprofits, many said today was a day they could be thankful for.