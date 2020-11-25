Driver charged in fatal North Carolina interstate crash

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Police have filed multiple charges against a man in connection with a fatal crash on an interstate in North Carolina that investigators believe stemmed from a case of road rage.

Greensboro police said in a news release on Wednesday that Ryan Donlon was charged with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.

Police said 21-year-old Mickey Jason Ruiz-Vivar was driving his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 85 east of Greensboro on Saturday when he lost control, crashed into the guard rail and hit a second car.

Ruiz-Vivar, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his car and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.