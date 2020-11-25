Holiday cooking with Chef Dean Neff: Custard with candied blood orange

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a holiday dessert that is not based on pumpkin, Wilmington chef Dean Neff has a simple idea to end your holiday meal. It’s a candied blood orange custard, and it’s simple to assemble. It can also be prepared up to five days before a meal, so it doesn’t take up oven space on Thanksgiving day.

He recently shared his cooking technique with WWAY’s Donna Gregory.

Here’s the recipe:

Custard with Blood Orange (yields 4-4 ounce custards)

Preheat oven to 310F

2 cups heavy cream

½ teaspoon blood orange zest

1 ½ cups sugar

½ vanilla bean cut and scraped

5 egg yolks

1 ½ cups water simmering

In a saucepot, over medium heat bring the cream, zest, sugar, and vanilla bean to a gentle simmer. Stir well to make sure the sugar has completely dissolved and remove from the heat. Pour slowly while whisking briskly into the egg yolks to temper. Remove the vanilla bean and discard. Skim any excessive bubbles from the surface, and pour evenly into 4-ounce mason jars. Cook in a hot water bath (use the simmering water here, covered for 17-24 minutes or until the custard springs back when gently jiggled. Cool for 6-12 hours before serving.

Candied Blood Orange

1 Blood orange thinly sliced with seeds removed

2 cups sugar

3 cups water

In a medium saucepot over low heat, simmer the blood orange slices in the water and sugar solution for 20 minutes until the white pith of the blood orange slices has turned clear. Remove from the solution, pat dry, and place on a lightly oiled sheet tray in a single layer. Bake at 200F for 25 minutes and serve.