Home nurse dies saving paraplegic patient from fire

DELHI, LA (AP) — The Louisiana state fire marshal says a 64-year-old home nurse has died saving her 71-year-old paraplegic patient from a fire.

A news release says the homeowner told investigators Gwendolyn Theus tried to wheel her bed out of her room and was trying to push her out of a window when smoke overpowered the nurse.

Firefighters pulled both women from the bedroom and administered CPR to them.

The older woman was airlifted from her home in Delhi to a burn unit in Mississippi.

Fire Marshal Butch Browning says she’s expected to recover.