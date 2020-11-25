ILM stays busy Thanksgiving Eve despite CDC warnings not to travel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest travel days of the year. This year, Wilmington International Airport wasn’t expecting to see quite as many people flying due to the pandemic.

At times Wednesday night, ILM Airport was nearly empty. But as the night went on, the airport saw a handful of flights come in from across the country.

“The first flight was very claustrophobic,” Juan Mojuta, who flew in from Arizona, said. “A lot of people. Very gathered. But the second flight wasn’t as bad.”

The CDC urged people not to travel at all this year. Travelers on those flights Wednesday night say their flights were still pretty full, but they felt pretty good about the safety precautions in place.