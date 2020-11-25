Locals get their last minute groceries for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is upon us, and with many around the Cape Fear are getting some last minute grocery shopping done today, curbside pickup use has skyrocketed.

More shoppers than ever are ordering their groceries online, opting out of the crowded stores and for a scheduled pickup time.

Chains like Aldi, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Publix, Whole Foods, and Target have adopted the medium.

Many won’t be open for business Thanksgiving. Only Harris Teeter, Piggly Wiggly, and Whole Foods will open until two o’clock.