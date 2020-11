GATLINBURG, TN (AP) — Officials say an Alabama man has died after falling from an overlook in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park official said 48-year-old Wesley Brandon Stedham of Warrior, Alabama, suffered severe head trauma in the fall from the Chimney Tops overlook along Newfound Gap Road on Tuesday.

News outlets report Stedham had stepped down for a photograph.

Park rangers and rescuers used a rope and pulley system to bring Stedham back to the overlook.