North Carolina Supreme Court recount extended into next week

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The recount in North Carolina’s state Supreme Court chief justice race between Republican Paul Newby and Democrat Cheri Beasley will continue into next week.

The State Board of Elections says three large counties in the state do not expect to complete their recounting of ballots as expected on Wednesday and will have to continue the process on Monday.

The board will announce final results once counties have completed their recounts.

Newby and Beasley have lodged election protests that the State Board is expected to consider on a future date. With the vast majority of counties having completed their recounts, Newby leads by 433 votes.

Nearly 5.4 million people cast ballots in the race.