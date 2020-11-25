WPD looking to hire more civilian crash investigators

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is hiring four additional Civilian Crash Investigators — a non-sworn position assigned to traffic control, stalled vehicles, and crashes that do not result in serious injury.

Police say the new positions will decrease response time and allow officers to focus on other calls.

“Not all calls need to be handled by a police officer,” WPD wrote in a release.

In 2019, Wilmington police responded to 7,387 traffic crash reports — 5,923 of which did not result in serious injuries. However, with only two civilian investigators working, the majority of those 5,923 crashes were handled by an on-duty patrol officer.

“This is a tumultuous time for American law enforcement and it’s been difficult to find qualified candidates with an interest in becoming a sworn police officer,” Chief Donny Williams said. “In this case, we can get the same job done with a civilian as we could with an officer, and that allows us to utilize our sworn personnel more efficiently.”

The WPD Civilian Crash Investigations Unit was established in 2008 after the NC General Assembly passed Senate Bill 226, allowing civilian personnel to respond to non-injury traffic crashes.

“Since then, the agency’s two investigators have worked diligently as the city’s population has steadily grown, putting more drivers on the road,” WPD wrote. “This addition to their team is a welcome and needed one.”

Once hired, the new Civilian Crash Investigators will attend in-class and field training, and are expected to hit the streets around March 2021. Each one will receive his or her own Wilmington Police Department truck and credentials. Since this is a civilian position, investigators do not carry weapons or have arresting power.

The positions will be posted in a few weeks.