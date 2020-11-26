A slow night for Cape Fear businesses leading up to Black Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Thanksgiving has wrapped up across the Cape Fear and it was a slower than day for both local and retail businesses.

Very few people were out and about shopping on Thanksgiving. Over the past few years malls and big box stores have been full of people trying to get their hands on early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving.

This year nearly every store in the city was closed. Shoppers say it was a weird sight and something they rarely ever see.

” It’s just really weird cause normally the parking lots are full of people waiting to rush in and now there’s just nobody out there,” says Austin Johnson. “So, it’s just a very weird feeling.”

Most stores will be open bright and early tomorrow morning for Shoppers. One store that is expected to see a big crowd is GameStop. There was people lining up all day, hoping to get their hands on the PS5 and new Xbox X. Some people say they have been waiting outside the stores for days.

“I’ve been saving months prior to this and why not take advantage of the time I got , while I’m off work,” says Jacob Davis. “So, that’s why I decided to take advantage of it and spend a few days out here.”

The demand has been so high for the new PS5 that online sales have been sold out in seconds. One Black Friday shopper said coming out to the store early felt like his only chance.

“I’ve been trying to get the PS5 since the initial release date and I had no luck with the online stores,” Jahnte Williams says. “So, I just knew when it came in the store I was going to do whatever I had to do to get my hands on it. We’ve been camping out since around 1 o’clock yesterday. So, we got here two days early and we’ll be out here till 7 o’clock tomorrow morning to get the PS5.