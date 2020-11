WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Front Street Brewery is offering an inexpensive Thanksgiving special Thursday.

For $9.99, the brewery is offering a full Thanksgiving meal to go, complete with smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, sautéed green beans, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, with the option to add pumpkin pie.

- Advertisement -

Though family style meals had to be ordered 48 hours in advance, Front Street Brewery is still offering individual servings.

Thursday, they’re open from 11:30 AM to 10 PM.