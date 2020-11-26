Local CBD Store offers Thanksgiving lunch

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One CBD store fed residents living on Carolina Beach Road Thursday.

Cody Neltner, owner of two Your CBD Store locations, and his employees fed locals from 9 am until noon, setting out enough ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and cake for 100 people.

Neltner says lots of customers have come to his store with high levels of anxiety this year. If this meal can ease his customers and neighbors, he says it would be something they could all be thankful for.

“You know, we’ve had a lot of people come in, and they’ve told us their stories. Coming through, driving through, as we’ve given them their meal. And they’ve told us, you know, a small glimpse of their year, and you know, it’s kind of nice to be able to put a smile on people’s face and give them a meal.”

A couple dozen people drove by for the Thanksgiving tray. The remaining food was donated to a local homeless shelter.