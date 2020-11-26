Several welcome Christmas on Thanksgiving Day by buying Christmas trees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For some Thanksgiving is the start of Christmas and people wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit, spending the day at Barr Evergreens in Wilmington finding their perfect tree.

“I love Christmas. It’s my favorite and I want to start as soon as possible,” Ayn Jenkins said.

It’s a special way for some to spend time with family.

“Especially during these times,” Alex Newland said. “We’re not seeing a lot of our family so sending a picture of our Christmas tree really helps our family deal with the situation going on.”

A tradition for some, but not all.

“This is actually our third year,” Newland said. “We moved here three years ago and we’ve come to this lot every year to get our tree.”

“Getting a Christmas Tree is not really my tradition, but I like to do it sometimes,” 5-year-old Emma said.

A high in the upper 70s did not crush the holiday spirit and to make sure your tree beats the heat and doesn’t dry out, Barr Evergreens Manager Brad Jordan has some tips.

“Just get it in water as quick as you can. Just be careful with the type of lights you put on it, make sure they’re safe and they don’t have any problems,” Jordan said. “Keep it watered because you don’t want your tree to dry out and catch on fire.”

For those who don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes, but would still like to pick out a tree Barr Evergreens will Facetime you, allow you to pick a tree over the phone and deliver it right to your door.