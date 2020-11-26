Volunteers cook up love at the Hemenway Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers were up at four in the morning Thursday, cooking for others.

The Hemenway Center’s goal is to encourage nonviolence and help Wilmington’s underprivileged youth. And today, they’re feeding the hungry.

Volunteers made stops in the Hill Crest and Creekwood neighborhoods, plus Downtown Wilmington to feed the food insecure.

They’re cooking, boxing up, and delivering hundreds of pounds of food to families, retirement homes, and the homeless.

Cordia Sloan and Carlton Smith say this year, the community’s need for food and assistance is overwhelming.

“A lot of people are more homeless now due to the epidemic,” Sloan says, “which has been crazy. A lot of people have lost their jobs, some have even lost their homes. So you know, like we said. We organizations are getting together. We’re here today. We’re gonna feed just anybody and everybody. Anybody can come up, hey even if you have a home. Even if you have a car. Come get a plate of food, please.”

“”This 2020 has been a rough year for a lot of people,” Smith adds.

“I’ve been blessed that I worked through the whole pandemic, but I seen a lot of people who’s been hurting throughout the year.”