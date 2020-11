SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) — Friday night at six o’clock Southport will officially kickoff the holiday season. The Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be at Whittler’s Bench and there will be no spectators. As always, ‘Twas the Night before Christmas” will be read, and the Trinity United Methodist Church children’s choir will sing Christmas Carols. You can view the tree lighting ceremony virtually here.