NC Holiday Flotilla has a different look in 2020

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–The annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla held at Wrightsville Beach was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop residents from still having a good time.

Organizers of the event put on a Door to Dock Decorating Contest instead. Docks that line the normal parade route were covered from top to bottom in Christmas décor as judges floated by to evaluate the entries.

- Advertisement -

The route includes from the south side of the drawbridge to Motts Channel and into Banks Channel and to the Coast Guard Station.

The contest will run on Saturday as well from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The People Choice winners will be decided on Sunday.