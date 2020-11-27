North Carolina deputy shot; suspect in custody

WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina deputy was shot in the leg Thursday night when a woman took a gun from her husband and it went off. Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that two deputies went to a Reidsville home in response to a domestic disturbance call. Suthard says 44-year-old Angel Galvin Silva came out of a room with a handgun in his waistband, and when his wife grabbed it and tried to disarm him, the gun went off and hit a deputy in the lower leg. Silva is jailed on a $1,000 bond in connection with an earlier incident.