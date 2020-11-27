Shooting on 12th Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This evening, a man was shot on 12th street, between the corners of Wright and Meares.

Details are unconfirmed and the investigation is ongoing.

According to neighbors, the victim was a 21 to 23 male, sitting in the passenger seat of a silver car.

According to neighbors, when the victim was shot and killed, the driver of the silver car fled the scene.

Neighbors say the shooting was deliberate, but the victim was not the intended target. The victim wasn’t from the area, but had family who lived nearby.