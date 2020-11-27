Wrightsville Beach gets into the spirit with Christmas Kick-Off & Tree Lighting

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–Thanksgiving is now in the rear view mirror and the focus is now shifting to Christmas across the Cape Fear. Wrightsville Beach was the place to be tonight for their annual Christmas Kick-Off and Tree Lighting ceremony.

There was even a surprise for residents as Santa made an appearance. This years event look a bit different though, instead of everyone lining up around the tree it was a drive-thru ceremony. The event organizer says they did what they could to not let a tradition die.

“It’s a tradition, a long running tradition and we were trying to figure out some kind of way to keep it alive and still keep everyone safe,” says Wrightsville Beach Recreation Program Supervisor Katie Ryan. “We had to especially keep Santa safe, he’s got a lot of work to do coming up.”

The annual ceremony has been an event the community has cherished for many years. Those involved in the event say it’s something they have been doing on the Friday after Thanksgiving since they can remember.

“This is really fun event, I love Christmas, it’s my favorite holiday,” says Sarah Collins. “It’s really fun to be able to be part of this and something that I’ve been coming to since I was little.”

The group felt like it was extra important to have the ceremony this year to spread the love and joy that goes along with every holiday season.

“I think it’s so fun to see everyone else happy, especially right now,” Reagan Robert says. “Everyone just needs some cheer in their life. So, I think this is so fun and I’m glad that there still doing it and making it work.”

They hope for at least one night it brought families across the Cape Fear a sense of normalcy.

“It’s very important in 2020 to keep as many things as normal as possible,” Ryan says. “Just finding other alternatives to keep things going.”