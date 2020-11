Are you ready for some more Christmas cheer?

Gather the family and watch the 36th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta in Little River.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Little River Inlet and will travel south through Little River Waterfront to Dock Holiday’s Marina ending at 7 p.m.

The festive event is also a fundraiser for Yachts for Tots and viewers are encouraged to donate toys and more.

