Duke Energy warns of scams hitting customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – If you’re a utility customer at Duke Energy, it could be a pricy holiday season if you’re not careful.
The company is reporting more than 25,000 customer scam attempts this year – the highest year on record.
“When it first happened, I kind of panicked,” said restaurant GM Angelo Tsepelis. He’s tired of the calls he gets from scammers pretending to be with Duke Energy.
“The scammers are very convincing and they are aggressive,” said Meghan Miles with Duke Energy.
According to Duke Energy, in Charlotte this year, there have been more than 2600 scam attempts.
Of those, 79 Duke Energy customers reported paying the scammers nearly $43,000 dollars.
The most popular scam is the one Tsepelis received – scammers threatening to disconnect power.