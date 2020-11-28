Family looks to recover after Thanksgiving home fire damage

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — A house fire that blazed on Thanksgiving now leaves one family looking to rebuild.

The fire took place at 415 Town Creek Road NE, in the area of Fennis Farm Road. John and Janet Pucci, the owners of the house, were not in the house when the fire happened.

The Puccis run Springbrook Farms, Inc., which has been in business in Wilmington for 33 years. The company offers horse and carriage tours of Wilmington, and they say that they are very proud to have “save[d] 18 percheron draft horses from the meat processors” by making them a part of Springbrook Farms.

The Puccis say that the horses are “okay” and were in a location separate from the fire.

An employee has confirmed that three cats have died in the fire. One cat, a 19 year old, is still missing. A dog that was in the house escaped the house in time and is alive.

Crews from multiple agencies, including Winnabow Fire District and Leland Fire & Rescue, responded around 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.