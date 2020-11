RALEIGH (WTVD) — North Carolina health officials are reporting 3,444 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 357,958.

Nine more people have died from the virus in North Carolina, bringing the total to 5,219.

With 97% of hospitals reporting, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 60 to reach a total of 1,840. This is a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

The state’s percent positive test rate has risen to 7.8%, up from Friday’s 7.3%.

