Three mariners rescued in ocean off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND (WWAY) — The Coast Guard assisted in a dramatic rescue of three mariners in the ocean off Brunswick County.

The sailors’ boat began to take on water approximately 46 miles southeast of Bald Head Island.

The Elizabeth City Coast Guard Command Center sent a crew that eventually spotted the boat.

A good Samaritan boat crew that overheard the Coast Guard radio alert made their way out to the mariners and safely transferred all three onboard onto their own boat.

A Coast Guard crew from Oak Island also responded. They met up with the good Samaritans and helped escort them and the mariners back to Oak Island.

No injuries were reported.