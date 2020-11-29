Local art organizations awarded $275,000

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week, the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County awarded $275,000 to local artists and organizations.

The money will help local art organizations like Thalian Association, Opera House Theatre company, and the Wilmington Symphony keep the lights by paying for salaries, operating expenses, and rent.

The council’s executive director, Rhonda Bellamy released a statement saying:

“The North Carolina General Assembly designated an unprecedented $9.4 million in federal ‘Cares Act’ funds for art councils ad arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by Covid-19. We were pleased to administer this critical funding in our local community.”