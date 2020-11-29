Locals hold Riverfront Holiday Market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been an unusually difficult year for independent artisans, but starting Saturday, locals began holding a monthlong Saturday Riverfront Holiday Market to change that.

“Cool Wilmington” is hosting the Riverfront Farmers and Artisan Holiday Market at 721 Surry Street each Saturday through December 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is held outdoors behind Waterline Brewing Company.

Ashley Howe crafts ceramics in her home studio, and says it’s been difficult to find a place to sell them.

“Honestly, I was looking for all kinds of opportunities to sell in person this year and there’s not that many. So, here I am,” Howe explains. “I found this one, which I’m glad. It’s outdoors, so it feels safe. And it’s in my town, so that’s great. I didn’t want to travel too much this year.”

Parking for the event is free, and attendees can enjoy every vendor imaginable, from letter pressed paper goods, to handmade jewelry, and CBD infused hair products.