‘So What Now?’, Inc. provided free COVID tests & meals on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the holiday season upon us, many people in the area are concerned about spreading COVID during gatherings.

That’s why a local organization provided free COVID tests Saturday to anyone in the community.

‘So What Now?’, Inc. in Wilmington held a free COVID testing event in October that was so successful they decided to do it again over the weekend.

Organizers say they had a diverse turnout for the tests, with everyone who came by receiving a free meal.

They feel it’s very important to get tested if you plan on being around family and friends over the coming weeks.

“We have our elderly, and we have those with underlying conditions,” ‘So What Now?’ CEO Tracion Flood said. “And when we walk into their house and we don’t know we have it, then we’re putting them at risk. So we’re just trying to decrease that. We’re just hoping as many people will come out to get tested as possible.”

The organization is planning to hold another free COVID testing event on December 19th at their spread the love Christmas feast extravaganza.