COVID-19 vaccine sign hanging over I-40 in NC worries doctors

DURHAM, NC (WRAL) — Local doctors are concerned a sign hanging over Interstate 40 in Durham will create fear over the coronavirus vaccine.

The first doses of the vaccine could be distributed to health care workers and vulnerable populations in the United States in less than two weeks. Experts say the vaccine could be widely available by the spring.

This sign, posted on the pedestrian bridge on Fayetteville Road over I-40, reads, “COVID-19 vaccine makers are exempt from liability.” It is not clear who was responsible for hanging it.

Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC Health, said it’s true that drug makers are protected from liability of any potential injuries caused by their vaccines.

