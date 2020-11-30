Identities released in deadly Duplin County shooting

WALLACE, NC (WWAY/WNCT) – An early-morning shooting on Sunday left one person dead and two others injured in Duplin County.

Several agencies responded to the incident that happened at American Legion Post 156 in Wallace. According to the town’s police department, people from out of the area were renting the facility.

“The incident appears to have been related only to guests of the party, and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public,” read the town’s Facebook post.

Around noon on Monday, Wallace police released the names of the victims. Sabeian Mathis, 20, of Rose Hill, was killed after being shot once. Jarmmell Faison, 45, of Warsaw, and Samuel Melvin, 26, of Warsaw, each had non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said four vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by bullets. The American Legion was also hit by gunfire.

Overall, approximately 30 shots were fired, investigators said.

Officers and the State Bureau of Investigation were working to put the pieces together and find out what led to the shooting.